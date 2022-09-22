Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 114.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

