Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 829.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 68,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 61,153 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 86,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

