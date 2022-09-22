Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 31,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.36). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

