International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.45

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

