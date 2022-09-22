Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.