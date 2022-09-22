Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.93. 1,815,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,991,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

