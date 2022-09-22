Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

