Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

RPV opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

