Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/8/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $201.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/6/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/6/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/22/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $177.07 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $177.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00.

7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

7/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apple Trading Down 1.6 %

AAPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.33. 2,074,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,304,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after buying an additional 133,277 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

