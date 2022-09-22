Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/20/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/14/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/12/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 9/8/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $201.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/6/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/6/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 8/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/22/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/19/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2022 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $177.07 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research to $177.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/29/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00.
- 7/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.
- 7/25/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Apple Trading Down 1.6 %
AAPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.33. 2,074,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,304,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after buying an additional 133,277 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
