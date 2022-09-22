Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.87 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

