IOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.66 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, IOST has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $228.61 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,312.55 or 0.99999885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005925 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064807 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.