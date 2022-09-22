Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,607. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,653,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

