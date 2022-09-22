Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Raised by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $325,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

NYSE:IRM traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 2,650,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

