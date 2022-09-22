iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.36. 86,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $107.10.

