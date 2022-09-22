iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,433. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $152.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13.
