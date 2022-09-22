iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,841. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.74 and a one year high of $130.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

