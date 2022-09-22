iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,325. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.