iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.65. 111,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,325. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

