iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $84.41. 34,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,976. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

