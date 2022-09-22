iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 334.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD remained flat at $59.11 during trading on Thursday. 1,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

