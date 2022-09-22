iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. SWM Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 131,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.45. 1,673,471 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

