iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,798. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

