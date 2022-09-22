iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,798. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.