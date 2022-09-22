iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 414,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

