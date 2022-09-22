iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

