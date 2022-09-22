iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,948 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,221. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

