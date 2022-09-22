iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,664 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,502 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

