iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE XMU traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.47. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$58.09 and a 52 week high of C$70.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.