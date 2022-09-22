iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 589.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 336,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 287,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,167.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 246,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 236,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 159,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $104.72. 26,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,132. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $103.44 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.74.

