iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 185,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

