iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 0.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. 16,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

