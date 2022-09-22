iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $209.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

