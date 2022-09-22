iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWO opened at $216.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

