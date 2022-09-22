iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.89. 69,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

