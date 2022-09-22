iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.93.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

