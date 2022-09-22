iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,275,033 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.