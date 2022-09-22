iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,722 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,259,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 737,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,078,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,180,000 after purchasing an additional 314,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,108,548 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

