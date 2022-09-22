Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Down 6.6 %

ISR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Isoray alerts:

About Isoray

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.