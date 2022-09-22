Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Down 6.6 %
ISR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
About Isoray
