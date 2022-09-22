ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Down 20.4% This Week

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00131732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00721084 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00873524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

