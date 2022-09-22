J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 2,500 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 2,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,500 shares in the company, valued at 1,898,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,500 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.39 per share, for a total transaction of 24,145.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 788 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.65 per share, with a total value of 3,664.20.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.81. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 4.24 and a one year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

