Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

Jabil stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Jabil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

