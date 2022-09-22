Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.41. 5,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.29. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.