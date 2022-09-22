Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of J traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $114.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.