James Latham (LON:LTHM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,281.59

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,281.59 ($15.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($13.36). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($13.53), with a volume of 1,719 shares.

James Latham Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,251.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.95 million and a P/E ratio of 494.52.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About James Latham

In other news, insider Nick Latham purchased 799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

