JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.14

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 104945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

JBS Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 47.83%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

