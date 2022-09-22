Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

VOW3 stock opened at €147.94 ($150.96) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a fifty-two week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.