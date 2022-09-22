Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubicon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.