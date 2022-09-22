Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greenlane’s current full-year earnings is ($8.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greenlane’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Greenlane Stock Down 1.6 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

