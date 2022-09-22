Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) Trading 42.2% Lower This Week

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Jejudoge has a market capitalization of $461,421.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jejudoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jejudoge Profile

Jejudoge launched on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net.

Jejudoge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jejudoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

