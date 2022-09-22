JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 935,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,657,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,969,528.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
JFrog Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FROG opened at $19.50 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Read More
